Leicestershire: Ashby Netball Club smashes goals world record
- Published
A netball club is celebrating setting an official world record for the most goals scored in a 24-hour period.
Ashby Netball Club in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, set the tally during a 24-hour netball marathon in February but has only just had it verified by Guinness World Records.
The club set the record while raising £20,444 for charity Kids Village.
"We're so proud of the club and so proud of what the ladies did that day," organiser Carla Garey said.
A total of 28,745 goals were scored during the round-the-clock challenge, doubling the previous record.
Ms Garey said the challenge had been inspired by her daughter, Evelyn, who was born with a potentially life-threatening health condition.
She had to spend the first three weeks of her life in neo-natal intensive care and underwent major surgery at three months old.
More than 50 people participated in the challenge and Ms Garey said the club was very grateful to everyone who had helped, including sponsors, officials and spectators.
Kids Village is currently being built in Wychnor, near Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, and is billed as the UK's first purpose-built holiday village for children with critical illnesses and their families.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.