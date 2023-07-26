Police name father and son, 5, found dead at house in Leicester
- Published
A man and a five-year-old boy who died at a house in Leicester have been named by police.
Timotej Borrett and his father Lee Borrett, 41, were found unconscious by officers in Hopyard Close, on the outskirts of the city, at 21:00 BST on Monday.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Leicestershire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths but an investigation was continuing.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, from the force, said: "This is a devastating and incredibly traumatic incident.
"I can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and a file in relation to the incident will be prepared for HM Coroner."
He said officers would remain in the area to offer reassurance.
