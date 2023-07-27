Albert Village: Three men injured after reports of shooting
- Published
Three men have been injured following reports of a shooting in a Leicestershire village.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to reports a "firearm had been discharged" by another group in Covert Place, Albert Village at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
Two men in their 30s and 40s received hospital treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Another man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The force said the attackers left the cul-de-sac, situated between Swadlincote and Ashby-de-la-Zouch, and a firearm was recovered nearby.
No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing.
Det Insp Emma Matts said: "Our investigation to ascertain what happened and how the three men came to suffer their injuries is still in its early stages.
"I'm appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and either saw or heard anything unusual or untoward to come forward."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.