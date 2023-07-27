Noisily Festival: Woman's death prompts police investigation
Police are investigating the death of a woman who became ill at a festival in Leicestershire.
The woman, who was in her 30s, was at Noisily Festival, held at Barkestone Woods in the Vale of Belvoir, on 6-9 July when she became unwell, and died in hospital a week later.
Leicestershire Police said she "may have taken an unknown substance which could have led to her becoming unwell".
No arrests have been made, the force said in a statement.
The organisers of Noisily Festival have been contacted by the BBC.
