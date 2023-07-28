Leicestershire: Man arrested after Albert Village wake shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were injured in a shooting at a wake in a Leicestershire village.
Officers were called to reports of a "firearm being discharged" by another group in Covert Place, Albert Village, at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
The suspect, 35, was arrested in Derbyshire on Thursday.
Two men in their 30s and 40s have been receiving hospital treatment non-life-threatening injuries.
Another man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect remained in custody, police said.
A firearm was recovered near the scene after a group of men left the cul-de-sac in the village, situated between Swadlincote and Ashby-de-la-Zouch.
Leicestershire Police said its inquiries were ongoing and the force was continuing to establish what injuries each of the men suffered and how.
