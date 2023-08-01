Higham on the Hill: 'Sustainable' homes promised for development
- Published
A developer has promised to build "sustainable" homes on a site in Leicestershire that has approval for 61 properties.
The plans for a field south of Wood Lane in Higham on the Hill were given outline approval by Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council last year.
The land has since been bought by a different developer, which is expected to submit new plans to the council.
Residents have raised concerns about the lack of village infrastructure.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the original application, submitted in 2021, detailed plans for homes, a shop and open space.
An agreement was negotiated with the council following the approval in January 2022.
This included money being allocated for play areas, recycling and library services, as well as an education contribution of more than £550,000.
The land has now been bought by developer Owl Homes.
Managing director Dave Bradley said: "Our commitment to quality, community and sustainability will be reflected in this latest addition to our portfolio of exceptional homes."
When the original application was submitted, there were 52 objections by residents.
Zoe Green, who was a parish councillor at the time, said the development was "too much growth" for the village.
"This would increase the size of the village by approximately 20%," she said.
"This is not aligned with the village infrastructure.
"We have no health services, no hospitality amenities, no post office and currently no shop.
"This will only serve to increase the use of private cars, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and not mitigating climate change."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.