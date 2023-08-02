Leicestershire: Kibworth temporary rail bridge to be installed
A new temporary rail footbridge is being constructed in a Leicestershire village ahead of demolition of one of its other bridges.
School Road bridge in Kibworth will be demolished this autumn as part of work to electrify the Midland Main Line.
It will eventually be rebuilt, but a new footbridge is being put in place as a temporary measure.
Network Rail said residents raised concerns some would struggle to access schools and nurseries with no bridge.
Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail's East Midlands route, said: "I'm pleased that work is pushing forward to build a temporary bridge whilst the existing bridge at School Road is reconstructed, clearing space for overhead line equipment to be installed underneath.
"We have listened carefully to Kibworth villagers, as well as the parish council, and have worked to agree a diversion route that best suits the needs of the community. The temporary bridge will make sure that those with pushchairs, wheelchairs and scooters can safely access local schools and nurseries in the village.
"I'd like to thank the community for their feedback and support, and I look forward to the new bridge opening next year."
The current School Road bridge is being demolished because it is not high enough to accommodate the overhead wires, which will be installed as part of the electrification of the line between Kettering and Wigston.
The new permanent bridge is set to be completed by spring 2024.
