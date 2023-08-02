Leicester peregrine dies after flying into shopping centre window

PeregrineJim Graham
The peregrine chick had recently fledged from its nest at Leicester Cathedral

A young peregrine has been found dead after apparently flying into a glass window of a city shopping centre.

A tweet shared by Leicester Cathedral said the body of a juvenile female was found beneath a glass walkway at the Highcross on Saturday.

The bird - known as PBF - had recently fledged from its nesting platform at the cathedral.

The Leicester Peregrine Project has monitored the habits and activities of the birds of prey since 2014.

It comes after a "heartbreaking" three years for Leicester's peregrines - in 2022 three peregrines died from suspected avian flu, and chicks failed to hatch in 2020 and 2021.

