Derby: Conrad Iyayi admits murdering wife Katy Harris
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his schoolteacher wife on the second day of his trial.
Conrad Iyayi had already admitted the manslaughter of Kathryn Harris, who was known as Katy.
The 46-year-old has now pleaded guilty to murder at Derby Crown Court.
Iyayi, who stabbed Ms Harris seven times in the chest at their home in Oak Crescent, Littleover, Derby, on 6 February last year will be sentenced on 18 August.
Speaking in court, Iyayi's barrister, Amjad Malik KC, said: "Yesterday afternoon, after court ended, I went to see Mr Iyayi and he indicated what he wished to do, and this morning I have gone through the process with him.
"Mr Iyayi wishes to plead guilty to murder and in these circumstances, the jury has been kept waiting, but for good reason."
Judge Shaun Smith KC thanked the jury for their service.
He said: "It is difficult for a defendant to come to the decision that they have done something as large as committing an offence of murder, which you would have been told involves an intention to kill.
"Sometimes it takes a while to come to terms with what you have done."
Mr Malik asked for the case to be adjourned for a "significant" period of time so reports could be prepared for sentencing, but acknowledged "there is only one sentence in this case".
Ms Harris, who worked as a teacher at St Clare's School, Mickleover, was described as "loving, compassionate, forgiving, loyal and creative" by her children in a statement released on what would have been her 53rd birthday.
The statement from Alexa, then 28, Phoebe, then 23 and Theo, then 11, read: "She was an advocate for young people and believed in everyone's potential, always encouraging them to be their best selves.
"She was incredibly supportive and efficient and she dedicated her life to her children.
"The loss of our mother is the most sudden and tragic event we will experience in our lives.
"Although a victim in this circumstance, our mother was not a victim in life.
"Katy was a fearless woman, she spoke her mind and stood up for herself and others.
"The pain that we feel now that our mother has been taken from us is indescribable; however, we will move forward as a family with the spirit of our mum with us for ever."
Iyayi remained silent and bowed his head during the hearing.
He was remanded in custody.
