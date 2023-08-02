Leicestershire: Blaby bin workers' strike called off after talks
Planned strikes by refuse workers in a Leicestershire district have been called off after last-minute talks.
Members of the GMB union in Blaby had already been out on three 48-hour strikes earlier this summer.
About 50 bin workers were then set to take further industrial action this week, leaving about 50,000 homes without a bin collection.
But the latest strike has now been called off after the union and Blaby District Council reached an agreement.
Bins in Blaby will be collected as normal and the council said it was grateful to all of those involved in the talks.
Members of the union had asked for a 15% pay rise, but the negotiated agreement between the two sides involves changes to working conditions and rules.
Richard Taylor, GMB senior organiser, said: "This is an important milestone for our members working in refuse at Blaby District Council. They've stood together and delivered an important outcome."
