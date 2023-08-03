Twycross: Man dies after car crashes into trees and catches fire
A driver has died after his car crashed into trees and caught fire near a Leicestershire village.
Police said they were called to a report that a car was on fire in woodland off Ashby Road, Twycross, at about 02:10 BST on Wednesday
The man, who was in his 50s, was found dead in the driver's seat of the copper chrome Ford Fiesta.
Firefighters were called to extinguish the fire, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle.
Following initial investigations, Leicestershire Police said it believed the car left the road before colliding with trees and catching fire.
Det Sgt Des-Chanelle said: "At the time of the collision, we believe the Fiesta was travelling from the direction of Twycross in the direction of Measham before it left the road.
"I would be very keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle beforehand and the collision itself."
