Enderby: Park ownership transferred to parish council
A park in Leicestershire will be owned by a new local authority.
Blaby District Council said it would transfer ownership of Southey Close Recreation Ground in Enderby to Enderby Parish Council.
The site was considered for housing in 2021, which was ruled out in January as "significant and intrusive" because work would have been required to make the former landfill site suitable.
The agreement between councils includes a covenant preventing building.
Liberal Democrat district councillors put a motion before the authority's full council meeting last week in a bid to establish a deed of dedication for the land, a legal agreement by a landowner to keep an area in public use "in perpetuity".
It was narrowly defeated with 16 votes in favour and 17 against, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The vote was split along party lines, with the Conservatives - who control the council - opposing the motion, while the Lib Dems, Labour and Greens supported it.
