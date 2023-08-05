Megan Newborough's parents call for tougher sentences
- Published
The parents of a woman who was murdered by her boyfriend are calling for tougher sentences for abusers.
Megan Newborough, 23, was attacked and strangled by Ross McCullam at his Leicestershire home on 6 August 2021.
The 30-year-old was jailed for at least 23 years in December, which Anthony and Elaine Newborough felt was lenient for a partner murdered at home.
The couple claim there is a "huge disparity" in sentencing guidelines and want the law to be changed.
McCullam and Ms Newborough began a relationship after meeting at work.
After he invited her to his home, in Coalville, he cut her throat 14 times before hiding his girlfriend's body in undergrowth in Woodhouse Eaves.
Mrs Newborough said she became increasingly worried when her daughter did not return home. It was over 24 hours later before her body was found.
"In the evening I was texting, messaging, calling, every form of communication to try and get her to answer," she said.
Mr Newborough added: "At 3:30 Sunday morning we had a knock at the door.
"We dreaded the knock on the door that no parent would want."
McCullam, who denied murdering Ms Newborough, claiming he has lost control of his actions in an episode of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), was jailed for life following a six-week trial.
The couple believe he was handed a lenient sentence.
Mrs Newborough said: "The law is currently that a person could take a knife with him in the street, stab somebody once, kill them and their starting point would be 25 years.
"Also a husband or wife could kill their partner in the home and the starting point for that is 15 years.
"There's a huge is disparity between the two.
"If we can help to change the law in any way then we'll do it. In Megan's name and for her legacy."
They have been working with the charity Killed Women, which helps families of women killed by men.
Co-founder Jhiselle Feanny claims there are "many legal loopholes" in the justice system.
"We're creating a society where male perpetrators in particular are able to understand how they can essentially get away with murder or have the most lenient sentences being passed towards them.
"It's just a slap in the face for families."
The family has also set up The Megan Newborough Foundation to help other victims of violence.
They have raised nearly £20,000 for several causes in her memory including White Ribbon UK, which works to end men's violence against women and girls. Family and friends raised £7,000 for the charity in a sponsored run in November.
Another fundraising event, a Dance for Meg barn dance, will be held in her home town of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on 12 August - on what would have been Ms Newborough's 26th birthday.
Mr Newborough said: "If she was looking down now, hopefully she'd realise how much she is loved and missed.
"She was the glue that kept us all together. We're all lost without her," Mrs Newborough added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.