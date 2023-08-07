Faulty e-bike battery believed to have caused Leicester house fire
- Published
A faulty e-bike battery was the probable cause of a house fire in Leicester which left two men in a critical condition in hospital, investigators have said.
The men were rescued from the burning property in Evington Drive on Friday morning.
They were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham where they are still being treated.
Investigations were carried out over the weekend to find the fire's cause.
No suspicious circumstances
A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said all three floors of the house were damaged by fire but crews were able to stop it spreading to neighbouring homes.
She said: "A cordon at the property and the nearby area was in place over the weekend as fire investigators and police forensic investigators looked to establish the cause of the fire.
"It is believed the fire started accidentally and the most probable cause was an electrical fault within the battery unit of an electric bicycle."
Leicestershire Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.