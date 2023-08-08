Man charged with attacking on-duty police officer
A man has been charged with attacking an on-duty police officer, leaving her needing hospital treatment.
The officer was attacked in a car park in Beaumanor Road, Leicester, on Sunday.
A man, 44, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and two unrelated offences.
Police said he was due to appear before Leicester Crown Court on 18 August, having earlier appeared before city magistrates.
He is also charged with racially aggravated common assault and common assault by beating.
Leicestershire Police said the officer had since been discharged and was recovering well at home.
