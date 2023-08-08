Ashby council buys Bath Grounds to protect it from housing developers

Bath Grounds
The Bath Grounds is a popular green space for local residents
By Liam Barnes and Victoria Hicks
BBC News

Ashby de la Zouch's Bath Grounds park area has been bought for £620,000 by the council to secure its future as a green space.

The site had been earmarked for housing 10 years ago but Ashby Town Council plans to protect it and develop a nearby hotel it has also bought from previous owners Oaklands Hotels.

Council leader Chris Smith said the aim was to "preserve it for the rest of the community in the years ahead".

Local residents have backed the move.

The council also bought a nearby hotel as part of the purchase, which it plans to develop

Helen Heath said she was delighted to see the area bought by the local authority.

"We love the Bath Grounds - I have my dog walk there two or three times a day," the 60-year-old said.

"It's just nice to know it's in safe hands for the future."

Helen Heath said she is pleased to know the area "is in safe hands"
The area is used by a number of different groups, such as a bowling club

Doug Callen, from Ashby Bowls Club, which uses the grounds, said he hoped the council's purchase will be positive news.

"The sale means we can get a long lease, and hopefully it'll continue," he said.

"It's the same with the cricket club."

Doug Callen feels the sale will benefit Ashby Bowls Club

Businessman Andy Lee, 66, said buying the site was "money well spent" for the council and local residents.

"We need facilities like that," he said.

"I'd hate it to go to anything like housing or any other development.

"Green spaces like that in towns are very, very valuable - it's good for the economy, it helps attract people into the town, [and] there are lots of events that go on in there."

Andy Lee said people in the town needed the green space

