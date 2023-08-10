Foxes fan turns home into Leicester City 'museum'
- Published
A lifelong Leicester City fan has turned his home into a museum for all things Foxes.
Kev, from Charnwood, Leicestershire, has decades of memorabilia on all three storeys of his home.
The treasure trove of football paraphernalia includes boots, programmes, shirts and photos of favourite players and starting elevens.
His collection has been insured for more than £100,000 but he said he would never be tempted to sell it.
Kev said he inherited his love of Leicester from his mum June, who has been a fan for 76 years.
"[She] took me to my first game at the aged of two, so since then it's in the blood," the 45-year-old said.
After going into the club shop with his mother she bought him three shirts, after which his collection began to blossom.
Balls, boots and other items soon followed, and he currently has about 20 signed shirts he is still waiting to frame.
"I've got that much I just can't stop," he said.
"It is getting a bit too much - I haven't got much more room to put anything - but at the end of the day Leicester City is my club."
June, who still has her season ticket, said her son's collection was "great, but it's got to stop somewhere".
"At least he's put his money into something that's worthwhile, and not drink and smokes," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.