Foxes fan turns home into Leicester City 'museum'

Kev Leicester City fan
Kev's home is festooned with Foxes memorabilia
By Liam Barnes and Simon Ward
BBC News

A lifelong Leicester City fan has turned his home into a museum for all things Foxes.

Kev, from Charnwood, Leicestershire, has decades of memorabilia on all three storeys of his home.

The treasure trove of football paraphernalia includes boots, programmes, shirts and photos of favourite players and starting elevens.

His collection has been insured for more than £100,000 but he said he would never be tempted to sell it.

All of the family are committed Leicester fans

Kev said he inherited his love of Leicester from his mum June, who has been a fan for 76 years.

"[She] took me to my first game at the aged of two, so since then it's in the blood," the 45-year-old said.

Photos of some of the Foxes' finest sides are among the memorabilia covering the house

After going into the club shop with his mother she bought him three shirts, after which his collection began to blossom.

Balls, boots and other items soon followed, and he currently has about 20 signed shirts he is still waiting to frame.

"I've got that much I just can't stop," he said.

"It is getting a bit too much - I haven't got much more room to put anything - but at the end of the day Leicester City is my club."

The shirts of Leicester legends like Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez line the walls
A replica of the FA Cup that the Foxes finally won in 2021 is featured in the haul

June, who still has her season ticket, said her son's collection was "great, but it's got to stop somewhere".

"At least he's put his money into something that's worthwhile, and not drink and smokes," she said.

Kev's love for Leicester is clear to all visitors to his home

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story