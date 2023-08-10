Leicester: Further murder arrest after man dies following attack
Police have made a second arrest as part of a murder investigation after the death of a man in Leicester.
Detectives believe the 26-year-old suffered a head injury when he was attacked in Gower Street at 05:30 BST on Saturday.
He was found unresponsive at his home in Eyres Monsell, Leicester, on Sunday and was taken to hospital where he died two days later.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.
Leicestershire Police said he, and a 30-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder, were being held in custody.
Det Insp David Greenhalgh has urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.
