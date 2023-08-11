Appeal after body of dog discovered in Leicester park
The body of an underweight Staffordshire bull terrier has been found dumped in a park.
The RSPCA said it was called to Stokeswood Park, Leicester, on Sunday and found the female brindle and white adult dog near the main footpath.
An animal rescue officer said while there was no obvious cause of death, it was in a "poor condition" and had been dead for about a week.
The charity is investigating and has issued an appeal for information.
Animal rescue officer Jack Curran said the dog was microchipped but not registered.
He urged anyone with information to come forward.
