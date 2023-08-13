Leicester: Police officers taken to hospital after taxi crash
- Published
Two police officers were taken to hospital after a taxi crashed into the back of their vehicle.
Leicestershire Police were called to the scene of the crash on the A563 Troon Way at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
The taxi driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the officers were also sent to hospital to be checked over.
The road was closed at the crossroads with Nicklaus Road and the roundabout with Barkbythorpe Road for nine hours.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.