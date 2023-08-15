Loughborough care home criticised in report now rated 'good'
- Published
A Leicestershire care home that had been in special measures has now achieved a "good" rating.
Huntingdon Court, in Loughborough, had varied between "requires improvement" and "inadequate" between 2019 and 2022.
Now the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said previous concerns, such as low staffing levels, have been addressed by a "robust recruitment process".
Managers at the home, which is run by Leicestershire County Care, said they were "very pleased" at the news.
In May 2022, CQC inspectors found there were not enough staff at the home to safely and effectively care for residents.
Some were not offered a bath or shower at least once a week, others had been injured in falls and two people regularly went for long periods of time without food or fluids because of their mental health.
'Environment has improved'
The CQC's new report said staff had the necessary skills and experience, while residents were "supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives".
It also said lessons were learned and improvements made through the analysis and report of accidents and incidents, while systems for the reporting of safeguarding concerns were in place and understood by staff.
Kaylie Ward, who started as manager of the home after its last inspection, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "A lot of improvements have been made in the home.
"I know I am the manager but all of this was done as a team, the environment has improved, the residents are happy, safe and well looked after."
