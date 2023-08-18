Prom wardrobe bank to help Market Harborough pupils with rising costs
A prom wardrobe bank set up to help pupils struggling with rising costs has been met with a "fantastic response", a school has said.
Market Harborough's Welland Park Academy started the initiative after it heard from students who were being priced out of their end-of-school prom.
The academy said it hopes to set up an online catalogue, from which pupils can hire clothing for a small fee, in 2024.
It said it had already received donations and help from businesses.
The principal's personal assistant, Nicki Burgess, came up with the idea after speaking to pupils who expressed concerns about rising costs of prom attire.
She said some students told her their families "could not justify spending so much money on an outfit that is probably not going to be worn again".
'Hunger for pre-loved'
"No youngster should have to miss out on their prom... It is a rite of passage," Ms Burgess said.
She posted a call-out for donated evening clothing on social media and said she had a "fantastic response".
She said she has been promised at least 100 dresses, suits, shoes and accessories from people living in the area.
"A local shop has offered to provide some costume jewellery and another shop has offered to purchase a steamer for us to use on the outfits," Ms Burgess added.
She said the wardrobe would "help the environment too" because clothing will purchased from charity shops or donated directly.
"Our youngsters are becoming more aware of topics such as sustainability, global pollution, carbon footprints and many are receptive to the idea of having pre-loved items," she said.
