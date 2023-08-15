Leicester: Police appeal over man's death as women released on bail
Two women arrested after the death of a man have been released from custody.
Police went to Pluto Close near Framland House, Highfields, Leicester, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday after reports of a seriously injured man lying in the road.
Ambulance crews attended but the man, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two women, aged 42 and 26, were arrested in connection with the incident but have been released on bail pending further inquiries, said police.
Police have now appealed to anyone with information surrounding the man's death to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Nicole Main added: "In particular, residents within the Framland House block may have information that would assist us in our inquiries and I would encourage them to come forward."
