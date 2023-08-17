Rutland and Melton MP calls for cameras on 'TT' road route
- Published
An MP is calling for average speed cameras to be installed on a stretch of road popular with motorcyclists.
Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, has started a petition calling for cameras on the B6047 between Melton Mowbray and Market Harborough, Leicestershire, part of the route dubbed the "Rutland TT".
The B6047 has been the scene of several recent crashes, including one fatal.
Leicestershire County Council has been contacted for comment.
The route forms part of a 100-mile (161km) circular route, which also takes in Rutland.
It acquired its nickname after the TT race route on the Isle of Man, notorious for high speeds and frequent crashes.
"The B6047 stretch of the 'Rutland TT' route has seen too many tragic road traffic incidents," Mrs Kearns said.
"Ensuring the safety of our roads across our rural communities remains a key priority for me, so if you agree please do add your name to the petition on my website.
"I need your help to ensure that our voices are heard by Leicestershire County Council, and together we can prevent these accidents from happening in the first place."
Mrs Kearns has also launched a speeding survey to hear feedback on which local villages regularly experience speeding, and what further action could be taken by the relevant local authority.
Rutland is the only county with no fixed speed cameras, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
