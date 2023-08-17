Leicestershire: Work to build new special school in county begins
Work has begun on building a new special school in Leicestershire, a council has confirmed.
The county council said Bowman Academy, in Shepshed, would provide support for up to 65 pupils, aged five to 16, with social, emotional and mental health needs.
It is being built on the site of the former St Botolph's Primary School.
The new building will include a sensory/immersive room and a "quiet, calming room".
There will also be a "multi-use games area", classrooms as well as an outdoor learning area.
'Close to homes'
The school is being constructed on behalf of the Department for Education and will be run by the Community Inclusive Trust once built.
Councillor Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families at Leicestershire County Council, said it was "exciting" to see work begin.
"This is an important part of a wider programme to ensure provision is available to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities in the county, as close to their homes as possible," she said.
In March, the government announced 33 special free schools would be built in England, with 49 already planned.
The county council said this was in addition to 93 special free schools that had opened across the country, with Bowman Academy confirmed as part of the roll-out.
At the time, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan acknowledged there were not currently enough places at special schools, with many oversubscribed and overcrowded.
