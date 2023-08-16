Twycross Zoo speaks of 'great sadness' at death of chimp
- Published
A zoo has spoken of its "great sadness" after one of its chimpanzees died.
Genet, who was 28, died at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire on Tuesday.
The chimpanzee had a number of health complications, including anaemia and kidney and heart abnormalities, and was receiving daily treatment, the zoo said.
A statement on the zoo's Facebook page described her as an "important part of our chimpanzee group" and said she would be missed by staff and visitors.
"Unfortunately over the last couple of weeks her health deteriorated," the statement added.
"Our veterinary experts are now undertaking a full post-mortem to understand more.
"She will be missed by our teams and visitors."
Genet was born at Twycross Zoo on 25 May 1995.
Her death comes five weeks after William, a 41-year-old chimp, died at the zoo.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.