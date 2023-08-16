Leicester: Two more arrested in Beaumont Leys stabbing probe
Two more people have been arrested as police continue to investigate a stabbing in Leicester.
Officers were called to Glovers Walk in the Beaumont Leys area at about 09:00 BST on 9 August, where a man in his 20s was found injured and taken to hospital.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent last week.
Police have also arrested a 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old.
All three had now been released on bail pending further inquiries, Leicestershire Police said.
The force is urging any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
