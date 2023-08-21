Leicester: Woman attacked by men after asking for lift - trial
- Published
A woman was kidnapped and attacked by three men after mistaking a car for a taxi, a trial heard.
Leicester Crown Court was told the woman wanted to go home after a night out in the city on 16 January 2022, but was taken on to the M1 and then a secluded country lane.
Prosecutors said she escaped by trying to flag down vehicles on the motorway.
Vahar Manchala, Ajay Doppalapudi and Rana Yellambai deny kidnap, sexual assault and assault by penetration.
All three lived on Gaul Street in Leicester.
Prosecutor David Matthew said the woman, in her 30s, thought a car on Charles Street was a cab.
He said: "What you have got is the three of them prowling central Leicester looking for possible sexual contact.
"They spotted a drunk, vulnerable victim, then taking her off down the motorway where she was trapped in the car, to where she could be assaulted on her own, where all three could get at her."
It is alleged Mr Doppalapudi, 27, and Mr Yellambai, 30, were in the front seat, with Mr Manchala, 24, in the back with the woman.
The woman said she became "increasingly alarmed and frightened" as the car went away from her home.
But in an interview played to the jury, she said she hid her feelings at first due to the fear of how the men would react if she protested.
After being assaulted in the car, the group stopped in Chapel Lane, Lutterworth, where she was laid on the ground and attacked again, the trial heard.
'Running to save herself'
During a pause in the ordeal she took the chance to run barefoot, the jury was told, leaving belongings including her jacket and phone behind.
Mr Matthew said: "She was running to save herself.
"She ran, not down the road, because she was determined to get away from them, but ran through the hedge, through the fields, back to the motorway.
"By now she was covered in scratches, but she ran across the motorway and tried to signal for help from the hard shoulder."
Drivers called the police, who were said to have found her "highly traumatised and visibly terrified".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.