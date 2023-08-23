Sarah Moulds: Woman chastised pony by hitting it, court hears
A woman caused a pony to suffer by hitting its face several times after it ran into the road, a court has heard.
Sarah Moulds lost her job after footage emerged of her kicking and repeatedly slapping the pony, Bruce Almighty, in Lincolnshire, in 2021.
A veterinary surgeon who analysed the footage told Lincoln Crown Court that Bruce "was desperately trying to get away" from Ms Moulds' blows.
Ms Moulds said her actions were proportionate.
The 39-year-old, from Somerby, Melton Mowbray, denies causing unnecessary suffering to the grey pony and not taking reasonable steps to protect the animal from pain, suffering, injury or disease.
Prosecuting, Hazel Stevens said two ponies had been left with two children near The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire, at about 14:00 GMT on 6 November 2021.
"The pony had run into the road with children holding the rope," she said.
"She shouted at the child to let go of the rope and Bruce went into the road. She caught him, she said, and she immediately chastised him.
"As Bruce was a child's pony, she said it was appropriate chastising for his bad behaviour."
Ms Moulds was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt - one of Britain's oldest foxhound packs.
'Inciting fear'
Giving evidence, Dr Suzanne Green, an equine veterinary surgeon who analysed the footage frame-by-frame in court, said Bruce "was desperately trying to get away" from Ms Moulds' blows and would have been left bruised.
She said: "The overall conclusion I have reached was that Bruce was caused unnecessary suffering by the actions of Sarah Moulds in that video.
"The actions she gave to Bruce were not proportionate, not appropriate and not in response to anything."
She added: "By physically kicking a horse that hard, it is obviously inciting fear into that horse as it is an unpleasant experience.
"You have only kicked a horse like that to deliver pain because it will hurt it."
Footage of the incident was posted to social media by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, the court was told.
The primary school teacher was later sacked by the Mowbray Education Trust, based in Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, in December 2021.
She was charged in January 2022 with two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
The trial continues.
