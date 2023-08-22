Leicester: Driver jailed over crash in which passenger lost leg
A speeding driver has been jailed over a car crash that caused his passenger to have his leg amputated.
Macauley Arnott, 31, was driving at 77mph (124km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone in a Leicester street when he lost control and hit a wall, police said.
His passenger, in his 30s, was left in a critical, life-threatening, condition and has undergone more than 40 operations since, including having his right leg amputated above the knee.
Arnott was jailed for three years.
Arnott, who appeared before Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, had previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half years.
Arnott, of Maughan Street, Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after the crash on 5 March 2002,
His Peugeot 107 had already been involved in a collision shortly before coming off the road, police said.
It had hit another vehicle at the junction of Little Glen Road but left the scene, causing minor injuries to the other driver.
It then went through a red light at the junction of Lutterworth Road with Soar Valley Way before going on to Aylestone Road and hitting a traffic island and then crashing into a garden wall and a parked car.
Officers estimated it had been travelling at around 77mph in the 30mph zone.
Det Con Charlotte Wright said: "Arnott's extremely dangerous driving has led to lives being ruined.
"The victim has suffered devastating injuries which have completely changed his life.
"Arnott himself also suffered serious injuries and has also now been jailed for his actions."
