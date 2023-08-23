Bin strike could hit Loughborough University freshers' week - union
Refuse collectors and street cleaning staff have voted in favour of strike action expected to coincide with a university freshers' week.
Action by workers in Charnwood, Leicestershire, could clash with the start of term in the university town of Loughborough, the GMB union said.
It warned there was a "real risk of rats in the street".
Charnwood Borough Council said if strikes took place, it would work with contractor Serco to reduce disruption.
The GMB, which is calling on Serco to agree an inflation-matching pay rise, said more than 90% of its refuse workers had backed the action.
The employer had offered refuse lorry drivers an 8% rise, the union said, but added its offer to the rest of the cleansing team workers put their salary at just 58p over the minimum wage, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
No official dates for strike action have been announced, but freshers' week at Loughborough University, which has nearly 20,000 students, takes place at the end of September.
Jim Clarke, GMB organiser, said Charnwood was being "badly let down" by Serco.
"This is a completely avoidable escalation, caused only by their unwillingness to pay Charnwood's hard-working refuse workers and street cleaners fairly," he said.
"There is the real risk of rats on the streets as bins go uncollected and streets go uncleaned. What kind of welcome is that for the thousands of students set to arrive in Loughborough for the start of the academic year?"
A council spokesperson said: "Pay for Serco employees is decided by Serco and does not involve the council. We strongly encourage Serco and the GMB to reach an agreement and avoid industrial action.
"We will be liaising with Serco to ensure that if any industrial action does take place, the impact on the service to residents will be kept to the absolute minimum."
Jo Mortimer, contract manager for Serco, added: "We are committed to working in partnership with the GMB in Charnwood and hope to reach a positive resolution."
This week, the GMB called off a strike by refuse workers in the Derbyshire Dales district after accepting an improved pay offer from Serco.
And earlier this month, the union called off action in Blaby, Leicestershire, following last-minute talks.
