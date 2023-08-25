Boys catch runaway dogs that crossed busy Hinckley road
- Published
Two young brothers have been praised for helping to capture two runaway dogs that crossed a busy main road.
It happened while Alfie, nine, and Jenson, seven, were out playing outside in Hinckley, Leicestershire, on Sunday.
Police officers patrolling the area said the dogs crossed Rugby Road before the boys stopped them going any further.
The dogs were then kept safe inside the police car while their owner was found before they were safely returned.
'Real animal lovers'
The boys' mum Emma said she was "very proud" of them.
"I was inside and they were all out playing," she said.
"They came running in to tell me that they'd helped the police, saved these two dogs and I missed the whole event.
"We've got six dogs ourselves so they're real animal lovers."
Alfie said he felt "really happy" that he was able to help the dogs.
Jenson added: "I really like animals and I really like dogs because they're really cute and I didn't want them to die or get ran over."
Leicestershire Police also posted on Facebook to thank the "fine young chaps".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.