A46 concrete section to be replaced in £16m scheme
A concrete section of the A46 is to be replaced in a £16.4m renovation.
A contraflow system will be in place between Six Hills and Widmerpool from 25 September until next spring while repairs on the road are carried out.
National Highways said it would resurface the section with asphalt and reinstate road markings and studs.
Project manager Kyle Morley said the road was built more than 50 years ago and it needed repairing to ensure it remained safe for drivers.
The A46 will be closed in both directions from 20:00 BST to 06:00 for three weeks, seven days a week, in the first of six stages.
Traffic will be diverted via the A606 and A607 via Melton Mowbray, National Highways said.
There will be 24-hour diversions in place for any entry or exit slip roads located within the contraflow section.
Signed diversions will be in place via local roads.
National Highways said it would contact owners of businesses, farms and houses that front directly on to the A46 to provide escorted access.
