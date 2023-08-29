Leicestershire: Men from Ravenshead and Alfreton charged over guns find
Two men have appeared in court after police discovered handguns and ammunition in a van in Leicestershire.
The vehicle was stopped near Measham on Wednesday and four weapons, each with a silencer and ammunition, were seized.
The men - respectively aged 60, from Ravenshead, Nottinghamshire, and 62, from Alfreton, Derbyshire - appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday and were remanded into custody.
They are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 22 September.
They are charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.
A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.
He was later released on conditional police bail, police said.
Two other firearms and parts of another firearm were also recovered during related searches, Nottinghamshire Police said.
