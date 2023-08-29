Leicester: Firefighters tackle blaze at terraced house
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a terraced house in Leicester.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Danvers Road, near Narborough Road, on Tuesday morning.
The road was closed before 06:00 BST and a police cordon put in place.
The fire service used an aerial ladder platform to extinguish flames from the roof of the property. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the blaze.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.