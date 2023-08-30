Mansfield: Plans lodged for £3.2m park revamp
A new café and play areas could be built as part of a £3.2m revamp of a park in Mansfield.
Mansfield District Council said it wanted to improve facilities at Berry Hill and has submitted a planning application for it proposed scheme.
The council own planning committee will consider the project in November, and if approved, work could begin in December and be completed in a year.
Officials said urged residents to have their say on the plans.
New public toilets and footpaths are proposed at the 61-acre (25 hectare) off Lichfield Lane.
The council hopes to appoint contractors later this year but has warned inflation has driven up costs.
It said has had to prioritise elements of a wider scheme it set out in 2022.
'True destination feel'
Sarah Troman, the council's head of neighbourhood services, said: "We are thrilled to have reached the next milestone for the project with the application now in for consideration.
"We have worked very closely with residents on these plans, considering all the consultation feedback to enhance the park as much as possible with our available funding."
The government's Towns Fund provided a grant of nearly £3m for the project with the council providing the remaining cash.
Ms Troman added: "With construction costs and inflation still incredibly high, our budget to deliver the proposals is getting tighter, so we have prioritised the works to address the key issues raised in the public consultation and will also be looking at further external funding opportunities to progress those which we have not been able to fund in this project.
"The council is committed to ensuring the works at Berry Hill Park deliver a true destination feel. I would encourage all residents to review the planning application to see what could be coming to the park in 2024."
