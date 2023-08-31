Matthew Schofield: Grieving mum seeks answers over son's death
- Published
The mother of a man whose death triggered a murder investigation has urged people to contact the police with information about what happened to him.
Matthew Schofield, 34, died shortly after he was found injured in Belgrave Road, Leicester, in the early hours of 11 June.
Emma Daniels said she was desperate for fresh information to help detectives establish how he died.
Leicestershire Police said its inquiries were continuing.
The force said eight arrests had been made in connection with the father-of-one's death, but so far there have been no charges.
Police initially said Mr Schofield's death was "unexplained" but later said he had been assaulted.
Mrs Daniels, from Frisby on the Wreake, near Melton Mowbray, said she believed there were witnesses who had yet to come forward 11 weeks after Mr Schofield's death.
She has been leafletting homes near to where her son was found, appealing for information, and she held a road-side vigil earlier this month to remind people of his death.
She said: "I'm doing everything I can think of.
"I want someone to do the right thing and tell the police what happened so we can get some closure and start grieving properly.
"I need to know what happened to him and his son needs to know in the future."
Mrs Daniels, who was on holiday in Turkey when she received a phone call telling her her son was dead, said: "Matt was quiet, quite shy, he loved the gym and working out.
"He like hanging out with his brothers, cousins, friends and his sister, who he adored.
"His life changed when he had his son.
"That was the best thing that had ever happened to him.
"Matt never had much confidence. He had this beautiful smile, but he'd always try and stop it. We haven't got many photographs of him because he didn't like it. He was very humble. He loved his family."
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said officers were regularly updating Mr Schofield's family on the investigation.
She said: "At this stage eight people have been arrested in connection with the investigation and remain on bail or released under investigation."
