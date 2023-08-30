Snapchat: Police officer sent explicit videos to colleagues
A Leicestershire Police officer who sent unsolicited, sexually explicit Snapchat videos to colleagues would have been sacked had he not already resigned, a misconduct panel has ruled.
The officer admitted sending the videos to two female officers between September 2021 and June 2022.
One video showed him performing a sex act in front of a mirror, with his penis "partially covered by an emoji".
His actions amounted to gross misconduct, the panel found.
The misconduct hearing, held at the force's headquarters last week, heard the former officer - who did not attend - sent a Snapchat video to a colleague in September 2021, showing him in front of the mirror.
A report - published alongside the misconduct hearing outcome - said the "shocked and annoyed" recipient had told the officer that he should "desist from sending similar images to her again".
"However, notwithstanding her annoyance, the former officer laughed," the report said.
In May 2022, she received another video, which showed him lying on a bed naked.
The report said she confronted him and "made it known that she found his conduct unacceptable".
Another female colleague also received an unsolicited Snapchat video from the former officer some time in 2022, the report added.
'Deliberate and targeted'
The panel concluded the conduct of the former officer amounted to gross misconduct, adding he breached the standards of professional behaviour expected of police officers.
Det Supt Ali Tompkins said: "The conduct of the former officer was found to be unsolicited and was directed towards female colleagues.
"His actions were repeated, deliberate and targeted. There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour."
The panel ruled all officers involved would remain anonymous to protect their welfare.
The former officer faces a separate allegation in relation to an incident, between 23 and 24 November 2021, when he allegedly kissed an officer, and touched her sexually without her permission.
A hearing in relation to this will be heard at a later date.
