Leicestershire: Police investigate Kibworth serious sexual assault
- Published
Detectives have launched an investigation after a report a man was seriously sexually assaulted in a Leicestershire village.
Police said the victim was approached and assaulted by another man, near Fleckney Road in Kibworth, near Market Harborough, between 23:30 BST on Tuesday and 00:30 BST on Wednesday.
The suspect then left the area, officers said.
Anyone with information or footage is urged to call the police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.