In pictures: Rare blue supermoon captured in East Midlands

Blue supermoon captured rising over Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power StationChris Platkiw
The blue supermoon was captured rising over Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station in Nottinghamshire

A rare blue supermoon has been captured by photographers around the East Midlands.

The phenomenon occurs when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12.

Sam's House
A Weather Watcher in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire, took this photo of the blue supermoon rising

It was also a supermoon, meaning it appeared brighter then usual because the Moon was at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

Weather Watchers from across the region headed outside with their cameras to capture the spectacle.

Markw
Details of the Moon's surface are clearly visible in this photo taken in Matlock Bank, Derbyshire

The name blue supermoon refers to it being the second full Moon of the calendar month and does not have anything to do with its colour.

There will not be another blue supermoon until 2037.

Chris Denning
The rare lunar phenomenon was also photographed over Wollaton Hall in Nottingham
Jay Pii
The Moon appeared brighter than usual, as illustrated in this photo taken in the village of Exton, Rutland

