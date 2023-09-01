Leicester: Appeal after guinea pigs found abandoned in cardboard box
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dozen guinea pigs were put inside a cardboard box and dumped in Leicester.
The animals, including some babies, were left in the taped box, discovered outside a shop in Humberstone Road.
The discovery was made at about 10:00 BST on 25 July, with the RSPCA's appeal publicised on Thursday.
It was "heartbreaking and shocking" that so many guinea pigs were abandoned at once, the charity said.
The animals - five male and seven female - have been put in a private boarding facility until space is available at another centre.
'Just unacceptable'
RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal said the creatures were "terrified" when they were found.
She said: "It is heartbreaking and shocking to think so many guinea pigs have been abandoned all at once.
"It's likely that this is a result of accidental pregnancies and the numbers of guineas just kept growing - but leaving them all in a box with no food or water is just unacceptable."
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the charity.
