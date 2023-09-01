Leicester: Man arrested after string of jewellery snatches
- Published
A man has been arrested after multiple reports of jewellery snatches in Leicester.
Police said six thefts or attempted thefts occurred between 19 and 24 August, in areas including Belgrave Road, Melton Road and St Nicholas Place.
Some victims had gold chains snatched from their necks, but no injuries were reported, the force said.
A man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Thursday.
He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police are still investigating the reports and urged anyone with information to come forward.
