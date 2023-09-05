Leicestershire: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Coalville crash
- Published
A motorcyclist in his 20s has suffered serious injuries in a crash with a van.
It happened on the A511 at Sinope, near Coalville, at about 21:30 BST on Monday, Leicestershire Police said.
The driver of the van left the scene following the collision and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital.
A 24-year-old man from Nottingham has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop at a road traffic collision.
He remains in police custody.
Police said the crash, involving a white Ford Transit van and a blue Yamaha motorcycle, happened between Flagstaff Island and The Moorlands.
The motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.