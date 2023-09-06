Leicester: Man dies after two-car crash on A47
A man has died after a crash on the A47 in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said a blue Suzuki Alto and a black Volkswagen Golf collided at the junction of Hinckley Road and Avery Hill, in the Braunstone area, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
The driver of the Alto, who was in his 70s, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, the force said.
A female passenger in the Alto also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Officers have asked witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them.
