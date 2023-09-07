Loughborough freshers' week bin strike called off after pay vote
- Published
A bin strike that was expected to coincide with a university freshers' week has been called off after workers accepted a new pay offer.
Refuse collectors and street cleaning staff in Charnwood, Leicestershire, had planned to strike as students returned to the university town of Loughborough.
The GMB union said about 100 workers voted to accept a pay offer from service provider Serco.
Serco said it was "pleased" the strike action had been called off.
The GMB said staff had voted to accept a pay offer worth between 8% and 18% for the lowest paid workers.
Union organiser, Jim Clarke, said it was "unfortunate" the situation escalated to the threat of strike action.
Jo Mortimer, contract manager for Serco, said: "We are pleased that GMB have accepted our latest offer and the strike action has been called off."
Charnwood Borough Council leader Jewel Miah welcomed the agreement.
He said: "I am pleased an agreement has been reached and this important service for Charnwood residents will not be affected by any industrial action.
"We look forward to continuing to deliver the service with Serco and its hard-working team."
