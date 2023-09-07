Parents join brain tumour fundraiser after son's diagnosis
- Published
The parents of a six-year-old boy who lost the ability to walk and eat after having a brain tumour removed are taking part in a charity event.
Alex and Dan's son Max developed Posterior Fossa Syndrome as a result of surgery in 2020.
Now the couple are due to take part in The Walk of Hope at Bradgate Park, Leicestershire, later this month.
They said they wanted to "raise awareness and money for research to make other peoples' futures brighter".
Alex, 40, said Max's tumour was discovered in April 2020 after he was sent home from nursery when he became unwell.
"The doctor said to give it a few days, but things remained the same," she said.
She took Max to Leicester Royal Infirmary and he was given anti-sickness medication and discharged after two nights.
A few days later she said Max became "very wobbly" and could not walk very well and his head had sloped to one side.
He was taken to hospital for a scan, which confirmed he had a brain tumour.
"I was in total disbelief," said Alex.
"I wasn't able to comprehend what was happening to him and there were times when I couldn't see how he was going to get better."
Max was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he underwent a nine-hour operation.
The whole tumour was removed but Max then developed Posterior Fossa Syndrome and had to learn how to walk and eat again.
He underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy and had a further two operations to drain fluid on his brain and correct his eye, as it was turning inwards.
Max - who is now cancer free - is expected to join his parents at the Brain Tumour Research event on 30 September.
Alex said: "We now want to do what we can to give back, to raise awareness and money to help fund research to make other peoples' futures brighter."
