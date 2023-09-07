Leicestershire: Man who stabbed neighbour on New Year's Eve jailed
A man who stabbed his neighbour on New Year's Eve in a Leicestershire street has been jailed.
Romil Vanderbeek stabbed a man multiple times after an argument which broke out in South Street, Asfordby Hill.
His victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.
Vanderbeek, 33, admitted wounding with intent and was sentenced to nine years and four months, with three years extended licence.
Leicestershire Police went to the area at about 21:30 GMT, when Vanderbeek had left the scene.
He was located and arrested a short time later, the force said.
Det Cons Lucy Rossa, investigating officer, said: "What started out as an argument between two people ended up with one man sustaining serious and significant injuries and another now facing a number of years in prison.
"This case shows that violence is not the answer for resolving disagreements and using a knife to threaten or injure another person has huge consequences for all of those involved."
