Cancer patient: The Invictus Games is giving me 'purpose'
- Published
A former army GP who has non-smokers lung cancer said training for the upcoming Invictus Games had given her "a sense of purpose".
Amanda Sands, from Oakham, Rutland, was a regimental medical officer in the British Army until she was medically discharged last year.
She will compete in multiple events for Team UK at the games, including rowing.
The Invictus Games is a sporting competition for people who have been injured while serving their country.
Ms Sands, 54, said training had helped to take her mind off cancer treatment.
"When I'm in a gym lifting weights, I'm not thinking about my illness," she said.
"I want to showcase, mainly to myself, but also friends and family, that I can go out there and still be the Amanda from the past that loves to do sport and compete.
"Also, I want to inspire other people who've got health conditions."
Ms Sands joined the army in 2007 because she wanted to work in different locations and look after soldiers.
"I really loved it. I really thrived being in those kind of environments, not knowing what was going to happen from one minute to the next," she said.
As well as treating Gurkhas in Brunei, Ms Sands completed three tours of Afghanistan.
Ms Sands then noticed she was experiencing breathlessness and had developed a cough while working back in the UK in 2017.
She underwent a series of tests and was diagnosed with ALK-positive lung cancer - a type of cancer with no known cause, and no known cure.
Despite treatment, Ms Sands was told earlier this year her cancer had spread.
She is now taking part in a clinical trial.
Ms Sands was approached by the Royal British Legion about joining the Invictus Games after she was medically discharged in 2022.
She attended a pre-selection event and immediately felt it was right for her.
"The military environment is a very special environment to belong to, and there was a sense of feeling really comfortable and at home," said Ms Sands.
The Invictus Games 2023 begins in Dusseldorf, Germany, this weekend.
