Syston Knitting Banxy makes Kylie Minogue postbox topper
Kylie Minogue has been recreated out of wool ahead of her headline performance at Radio 2 in the Park.
The Australian popstar - with hits like I Should Be So Lucky - is among the acts due to perform at a music festival in Leicester next weekend.
The figure features on a postbox topper in Syston, Leicestershire.
It was made by the mystery craftsperson known only as Syston Knitting Banxy (SBK) as a welcome to Minogue and the other acts.
Previously, SKB has made toppers for events like the Queen's Jubilee and Remembrance Day.
She has also created the cast of the BBC show Ghost and a tribute to the actor Stephen Graham.
The Radio 2 event takes place at Victoria Park between 16 and 17 September with 35,000 tickets sold for each day.
Minogue - who is due to headline on the Sunday - previously said she was "so excited".
