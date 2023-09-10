Motorcyclist seriously injured in Twycross van crash
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a van on a Leicestershire road.
Police said they were called to a report of a crash on Ashby Road, Twycross, at about 17:20 BST on Friday.
East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and the man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he currently remains.
Police said no other injuries had been reported and an investigation was taking place.
